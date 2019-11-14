FREEMAN Shaune Michael October 11, 2019 Shaune Michael Freeman, 39, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service honoring Shaune Michael will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at First Christian Church, 344 Church Ave, SW, Roanoke, Va., 24016. Family will receive friends from noon until service time. Online condolences can be made at www.valleyfuneralserviceva.com. Mr. Freeman is entrusted to Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

