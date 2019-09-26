FREEMAN David Eugene September 23, 2019 Our friend and Dad, David Eugene (Tack) Freeman, formerly of Mill Road, Pembroke, Va. departed this life at home in Pearisburg, Va. to ascend to his Heavenly Home on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the age of 86, surrounded by the loving care of his family and Good Samaritan Hospice. We are certain (Tack) had a sweet reunion with his parents Cue and Nancy Anna McGhee Freeman, wife Letha "Tootsie" Scott Freeman, a daughter Debra Kay Freeman, a son Roger Eugene Freeman, two great-grandchildren Kamden and Kayaah Freeman, two brothers, Bill and Alfred Freeman, and three sisters, Alberta Ferguson, Elizabeth Freeman, and Nora Perry. He leaves to cherish his memory, his two sons, Terry Freeman of Pearisburg, Va.; and Rodney Freeman of Pembroke, Va., one brother, Lonnie Freeman of Pearisburg, Va., grandchildren, Nicole and fiancée Ariel Ramos, Trey, Kayla, Tiffany, Matthew and Monique Pedrotty and friend Jacob Burton, Terry (Tee) and Allison, and great-grandchildren Maddox, McKenna, Kaydence, Carter, Kamari, Makayla, and Mariah and many nieces, nephews and friends. "Tack" dedicated himself to 30 plus years of service with Norfolk and Southern Railroad. He loved to worship with his church family at Pembroke Assembly of God and he made sure the grass was always taken care of. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Pembroke Assembly of God located at 6201 Virginia Avenue Pembroke, Virginia with Pastor Terry Eversole and Pastor Eddie Kendall officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 to 2. Burial will follow at the Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg, Va. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
What's next for the Valley View Sears store? Experts see several options.
-
Roanoke attorney, former substitute judge guilty of assaulting dancer at strip club
-
Roanoke man was last real son of a Confederate veteran
-
Immigrant children fill this Minnesota town’s schools. Their bus driver is leading the backlash.
-
Colorado driver puts injured bobcat in car — next to her toddler
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Don't miss your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to experience The Velveteen Rabbit!
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.