FREEMAN David Eugene September 23, 2019 Our friend and Dad, David Eugene (Tack) Freeman, formerly of Mill Road, Pembroke, Va. departed this life at home in Pearisburg, Va. to ascend to his Heavenly Home on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the age of 86, surrounded by the loving care of his family and Good Samaritan Hospice. We are certain (Tack) had a sweet reunion with his parents Cue and Nancy Anna McGhee Freeman, wife Letha "Tootsie" Scott Freeman, a daughter Debra Kay Freeman, a son Roger Eugene Freeman, two great-grandchildren Kamden and Kayaah Freeman, two brothers, Bill and Alfred Freeman, and three sisters, Alberta Ferguson, Elizabeth Freeman, and Nora Perry. He leaves to cherish his memory, his two sons, Terry Freeman of Pearisburg, Va.; and Rodney Freeman of Pembroke, Va., one brother, Lonnie Freeman of Pearisburg, Va., grandchildren, Nicole and fiancée Ariel Ramos, Trey, Kayla, Tiffany, Matthew and Monique Pedrotty and friend Jacob Burton, Terry (Tee) and Allison, and great-grandchildren Maddox, McKenna, Kaydence, Carter, Kamari, Makayla, and Mariah and many nieces, nephews and friends. "Tack" dedicated himself to 30 plus years of service with Norfolk and Southern Railroad. He loved to worship with his church family at Pembroke Assembly of God and he made sure the grass was always taken care of. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Pembroke Assembly of God located at 6201 Virginia Avenue Pembroke, Virginia with Pastor Terry Eversole and Pastor Eddie Kendall officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 to 2. Burial will follow at the Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg, Va. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.