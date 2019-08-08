FREEMAN Billie Jeane August 6, 2019 Billie Jeane Freeman, 72, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Abundant Grace Assembly. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
