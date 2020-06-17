June 15, 2020 Loraine King Francisco of Roanoke, Virginia, went home to Heaven peacefully in her sleep on Monday, June 15, 2020, after 57 years of battling cancer. She was our family hero. Loraine is with her husband, Carl Francisco; her parents, Alfred S. and Mable V. King; and her brother, J. Steele King. Left with her memories is her son, Michael Trivette (Dorothy); her daughter, Deana Trivette Trent (Buddy); her sisters, Peggy King Hannah and Linny King Perkowski; grandchildren, Jasper Trivette, Darren Trent (Eden) and Jessica Trent Umberger (Brian); great-grandchildren, BellaRae and Hunter Trent and Trent and Madison Umberger. A private graveside service was held at the Old Dominion Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ellen Francisco as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.