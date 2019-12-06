FRANCISCO Garland Douglas June 1, 1937 December 3, 2019 Garland Douglas Francisco, 82, of Salem, Va., came to be with the Lord our God on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Garland attended several different Church of The Brethren churches in the Roanoke Valley and truly loved God's Earth and natures beauty. He loved his family dearly. He is preceded in death heartbreakingly by his beloved wife of 58 years, Shirley J. Francisco. He is survived by his children, Sharon K. Francisco, Garland D. Francisco Jr., Ricky L. Francisco and fiancé, April, and Denise A. Francisco; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the High Bridge Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 67 High Bridge Church Rd. Natural Bridge, Va., 24578, with the Rev. Loraine Taylor officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.