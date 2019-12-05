FRANCISCO Eleanor S. December 1, 2019 Eleanor S. Francisco, 88, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was a homemaker, a wife and devoted mother. Eleanor was a dedicated member of Green Memorial United Methodist Church and was a hostess for Lotz Funeral Home in Salem. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert Clinton Sandefur and Ela Christine Tucker Sandefur; husbands, William Lewis Evans and Charles W. Francisco. She is survived by her son, William H. Evans of Roanoke; and numerous cousins; nieces; nephews; and her beloved pet, Monroe. A Funeral Service will be held at Evergreen Burial Park Mausoleum at 1 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 with family receiving friends one-hour prior. Interment will follow in the cemetery following service. Arrangements by
