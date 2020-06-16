June 13, 2020 W. Darren Fralin, 46, of Bedford, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Darren was preceded in death by his father, William Douglas Fralin. He is survived by his mother, Patricia R. Fralin; daughter, Jade Fralin; brothers and sisters, Bradley Fralin, Doug Miller, Darin Ray Fralin, Billy Fralin, Tamara Foutz, and Carla Crews; nephew, Keith Lewis; niece, Hannah Fralin; as well as countless other family and friends to numerous to mention. Darren was a member of the Community Advent Christian Church of Roanoke. His God Given Gift was the generous love that that he shared with so many, especially children. His favorite pass time was fishing. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home (540) 366-0707.

