October 31, 1976 June 12, 2020 MADISON, N.C. Matthew Scott Fralin, 43, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 12, 2020. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel, 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, N.C. Matt was born on October 31, 1976, in Blacksburg, Va. He grew up in Blue Ridge, Va. Matt graduated from Lord Botetourt High School (1995) where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Jennifer Bun Fralin. He loved the beach, nature, the outdoors. He enjoyed history, politics, cooking for his family, and spending time with Jennifer experiencing food destinations and festivals. Matt had an infectious personality and contagious laugh that brought a smile to others. He made you feel safe, comfortable, and happy. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marvin Eugene "Gene" Carson and Thelma Virginia Carson; his Papaw and Mamaw, Norman H. Fralin and Ruth A. Fralin; and father-in-law, Chamreun Bun. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Jennifer; their cats, Luna and Daisy; mother, Rebecca Fralin; father and stepmother, Fred and Eloise Fralin; sister, Sarah Fralin; mother-in-law, Phin Bun; sister-in-law, Jessica Taylor; loving nieces and nephew, Hannah Snyder, Payton Taylor, Christian Snyder; and special extended family, the Chat family, Phan, Thia, Kiersten, and Dylan Kenzie. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Fralin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.