September 18, 2019 Reverend John William Fox of Roanoke, Va., began the Heavenly side of his eternal journey on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Rev. Fox, a native of Fort Smith, Ark.., served Baptist churches in Arkansas, Indiana, and Virginia. John faithfully served Fincastle Baptist, Zion Hill Baptist, Belmont Baptist, and Bethel Baptist congregations in the Roanoke Valley Baptist Association. He later served as the Director of Missions for the Henry County Baptist Association and as a Regional Mission Resource Consultant for the Virginia Baptist Mission Board before returning to Belmont Baptist Church as pastor in 2004. Rev. Fox also served on the board of directors for the Roanoke County Welfare Board and as a trustee of Hope Tree Family Services. He was most proud of his part in founding Raceway Ministries in Martinsville and the National Fellowship of Raceway Ministries, for which he served as the first president. Rev. Fox was preceded in death by his parents, Otis Everett (O.E.) and Mary Fox; and his sister, Joyce McMahen. He is survived by his wife and partner in ministry for 61 years, Juanita Dyer Fox; his daughter, Cheryl Winston (Dave) of Winchester, Va.; his daughter, Patricia Hutcherson (Hank) of Glen Allen, Va.; four grandchildren, Krista Winston, Shane Winston, Tyler Hutcherson, and Danielle Hutcherson; his sister, Anita Hammack of Fort Smith, Ark.; his brother, Otis Fox (Lynn) of Oxnard, Calif.; his sister-in-law, Doris Rainwater of Van Buren, Ark.; and many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel. Following a private burial, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at Bonsack Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019, with the Rev. David Burgess and Dr. Chris Cadenhead officiating. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to The Glebe Benevolent Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.