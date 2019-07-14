FOX Gloria Jean Prillaman March 31, 1932 July 7, 2019 God sent his angels to escort Gloria Jean Prillaman Fox home on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Visitation and Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Radford Baptist Church of Moneta, Va. Condolences may be shared at www.tharpfuneralhome.com

