August 17, 2019 Ava Fox, 65, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Preceding her in death was her mother, Christine Marie Graham; and sister-in-law, Sylvia Legg. Her surviving family includes her husband, Michael Fox; father, Allen Keith Graham; brothers, Robert Lee Livingston and Allen Keith Graham Jr.; sister, Linda Joanne Hardy; brothers-in-law, Tommy Fox and wife, Sharon, Monty Fox and wife, Lynn, Jeff Fox and wife, Pam, and Tommy Legg; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved cats, Jakie, Maria, and Jasmine. Special thanks is extended to Dr. Sweet and the entire staff at Carilion Roanoke Memorial as well as Ava's entire family for the love and support given during this time. All are invited to celebrate Ava's life on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem. isitation will begin at 1 p.m. with her funeral service being conducted at 2 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Dr. John Monty Fox will officiate. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions are encouraged to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Disabled American Veterans. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Gardner, shot and injured in 2015 attack at Bridgewater Plaza, sues WDBJ
-
A Virginia teen saw a historic black cemetery in disrepair. He recruited his fellow Boy Scouts to restore it.
-
Conservative activist rebukes Virginia Tech's 'leftist' freshman orientation
-
Radford baseball coach Raccuia placed on administrative leave
-
Mountain Valley suspends work on pipeline
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.