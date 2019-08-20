August 17, 2019 Ava Fox, 65, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Preceding her in death was her mother, Christine Marie Graham; and sister-in-law, Sylvia Legg. Her surviving family includes her husband, Michael Fox; father, Allen Keith Graham; brothers, Robert Lee Livingston and Allen Keith Graham Jr.; sister, Linda Joanne Hardy; brothers-in-law, Tommy Fox and wife, Sharon, Monty Fox and wife, Lynn, Jeff Fox and wife, Pam, and Tommy Legg; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved cats, Jakie, Maria, and Jasmine. Special thanks is extended to Dr. Sweet and the entire staff at Carilion Roanoke Memorial as well as Ava's entire family for the love and support given during this time. All are invited to celebrate Ava's life on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem. isitation will begin at 1 p.m. with her funeral service being conducted at 2 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Dr. John Monty Fox will officiate. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions are encouraged to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Disabled American Veterans. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

