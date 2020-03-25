March 23, 2020 Ruth G. Fowler, 85, of Roanoke, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was preceded by her husband of 63 years, Thomas C. Fowler Sr. Surviving are her children, Larry Fowler, Pam (Gary) Overbay, Clayton (Gail) Fowler, Wanda (Doug) Padgett, David (Wynona) Fowler; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dorothy Hall. The family will schedule a celebration of Ruth's life for a later date. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory.

