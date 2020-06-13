June 10, 2020 Deacon Wiley L. Fowler, age 89, of Bedford, quietly entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, after a life well lived. Those left to mourn his passing are his wife, Mrs. Evelyn Fowler; son, Ronald Fowler; daughter, Nancy Fowler Clark; granddaughter, Endia Clark; other relatives and friends. A Graveside Service will be held at New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery on Monday, June 15, 2020, at noon. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 14, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Wiley Fowler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.