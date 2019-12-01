November 29, 2019 Christopher Lee Fowler, 66, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. The Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Belmont Presbyterian Church with burial to follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

