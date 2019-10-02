FOWLER
Arden L.
February 18, 1924
September 30, 2019
Arden L. Fowler, 95, of Catawba, Va., passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Lewis Gale Medical Center after a long illness.
He was born on February 18, 1924, in Camden on Gauley, W.Va. Arden was the son of the late Henry A. Fowler and Bessie Fowler Wright. In addition to his parents, Arden was preceded in death by his brothers, Joe Fowler and Leland Fowler; and his sisters, Opal Ryder and Monnie Malcolmb.
A United States Army veteran, he served as a medic in Europe during World War II. In 1950 Arden moved from Greenbrier County, W.Va., to Craig County, Va., where he began working for the local telephone company in New Castle. Arden retired from General Electric in Salem, Va., in 1986 after 30 years of service as a wireman. Prior to becoming homebound due to illness, he was a faithful church attendee.
Arden was well-known for his creative abilities. He designed and made jewelry and could build or fix almost anything. Arden especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening, cutting wood, and trips to his home state of West Virginia.
Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Anna Bowes Fowler; son, Joe Fowler (Sharon) of Shawsville, Va.; daughter, Sylvia Prillaman (Frank) of Glade Hill, Va.; grandchildren, Shelton Fowler, Ernie Fowler, Michael Prillaman, and Faith Prillaman Spomer; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his special friend, his little pet dog, Phoebe.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Oakey’s North Chapel with Dr. Roger L. Graves Sr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the 2 p.m. service time on Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
