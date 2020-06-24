June 19, 2020 Donald Keith Foutz Sr., 89, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. He was the proud owner of Brambleton Auto Service for 55 years, where he worked with his son, Keith, and a very special friend, Barry Black. Surviving family includes his wife of 65 years, Edna Foutz; children, Keith (Celes), Tim, Julie, and Cindy (Jon); six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date due to Covid 19. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Carilion Clinic Hospice – Roanoke at 1615 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, Va. 24016-5208. Arrangements by Lotz Funeral Home, Vinton.

