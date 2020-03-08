Foutz Shirley Ann December 21, 2019 Shirley Ann Foutz, 84, of Hastings, Fla., passed on December 21, 2019. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, 11 a.m., at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
