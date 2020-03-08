Foutz Shirley Ann December 21, 2019 Shirley Ann Foutz, 84, of Hastings, Fla., passed on December 21, 2019. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, 11 a.m., at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Foutz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.