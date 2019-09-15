FOSTER William Jeffery September 21, 1957 September 13, 2019 William Jeffery Foster, 61, of Buena Vista, Va., passed away, Friday, September 13, 2019 at Augusta Medical. Born September 21, 1957, in Lexington, he was a son of Mary Ann Barger Shaner and the late Charles William "Rink" Foster. He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Jimmy Shaner. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 40 years, Debbie Hite Foster; three children, William Seth Foster (April), Matthew Lewis Foster (Alisha), and Ashley Kate Jalbert (Michael); eight grandchildren, Karsyn, Raelynn, Audrey, Ryan, Tiana, Sydney, Jaxon and August; sister, Debbie Foster Ellis; brother, Charles Robert Foster; and Jeff's special friends and companions, Peebles and Chico. A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Chapel with the Rev. W. David Bain officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.
