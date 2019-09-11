FOSTER William Ellis April 25, 1937 September 9, 2019 William Ellis (Bill) Foster, 82, of Glade Hill, Va., passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 in Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Poland officiating. Interment will follow in Sandy Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. It is requested for those that plan to attend the visitation or service to please wear casual clothing as Bill would want this. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com.
