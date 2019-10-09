June 29, 1935 October 7, 2019 Lyndel Seth Foster, 84, of Salem, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, October 7, 2019. He served proudly in the United States Air Force, spending 3 years in Germany and France, and later retired from Carter Machinery in Salem after nearly 37 years. He attended CommUNITY Church and served as a deacon there for many years. Preceding him in death were his parents, Homer Edward and Inez King Foster. His surviving family includes his loving wife, Joyce Foster; daughter, Angie Epperly and husband, James; son, Brian Foster and wife, Traci; grandchildren, Joseph Foster, and Matthew Epperly and fiancée, Jessie; great-grandchild, River Epperly; sisters, Connie Hall and Shirley Conner and husband, EG; and lots of loving extended family. The family thanks Good Samaritan Hospice for their care. The celebration of Lyndel's life will take place in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem on Thursday, October 10, 2019, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and the service at 3 p.m. Interment will follow at Rest Vale Cemetery in Copper Hill, Va. Pastor Tom McCracken will officiate. While flowers are welcome at the funeral home, charitable contributions may be directed to CommUNITY Church located at 1923 East Main Street in Salem, Va. 24153. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.