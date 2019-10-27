FORREST Charles October 24, 2019 Charles (Chuck) Forrest, 64, of Bedford, Va., departed this life on Thursday, October 24, 2019. He is survived by three children, Patrice Anderson, Tamara Forrest and one son Kevin Forrest and wife Courtney; grandchildren; brothers; sisters; other relatives; and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Noon at Bedford Baptist Church (1516 Oakwood St. Bedford, VA 24523.) Interment will follow in the New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Friends may view on Monday from 1 to 7p.m. at the Bedford Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.

