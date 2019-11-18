FORGIE Raymond Daniel November 15, 2019 Raymond Daniel (Buddy) Forgie, 90, left his earthly home to join his loved ones on November 15, 2019. Those that went before him were his wives, Hazel and Annie Mae; son, Daniel; brothers, Bill, Eddie, David; sister, Alice; and stepson, Carey. Buddy was born in Goose Creek Valley, Montvale, Va., to William "Ray" and Bonnie Bell Forgie. He joined the Navy on November 1, 1951 and was discharged on October 30, 1958. Buddy was a loving father and stepfather. He loved spending his time with his family and friends. He is survived by four sisters, Mary Sue, Nancy, Ruby, and Iva; stepchildren, Roger Fizer (Reva), David Fizer (Donna), Kathy St. Clair, Theresa Loyd (Chuck); stepgrandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Walnut Grove Union Church. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Walnut Grove Union Church, 6867 Pike Rd, Montvale, VA 24122 in memory of Buddy. The family would like to thank the staff on 1 South and 1 West at Friendship Health and Rehab for the loving care shown to our step-dad and mom during their stay at Friendship. We are forever grateful. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

