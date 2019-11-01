FORGIE Annie Mae Carter September 22, 1930 October 31, 2019 Annie Mae Carter Forgie, 89, of Roanoke, Va., died Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was born in Bedford, Va. on September 22, 1930 a daughter of the late Melvin Henry Carter and Elsie Ann Carter. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Alfred Bud Fizer; son, Carey Fizer; and sister, Virginia Everson. She was a retired nursing assistant. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Daniel Forgie; sons, David Fizer and wife Donna, Roger Fizer and wife Reva; daughter, Kathy St. Clair; daughter-in-law, Theresa Fizer Loyd and husband Chuck; brother, Ambrose Carter and wife Grace; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St., Bedford. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Walnut Grove Church in Mom's name. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

