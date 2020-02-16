February 10, 2020 Ernestine J. Foresman departed this life on Monday, February 10, 2020, in Crozet, Va. She was born in Bluefield, W.Va. to Willie A. and Ernest V. Johnson. She married George Foresman in Bluefield, and they moved to Pearisburg, Va. for a few years (she worked for Appalachian Power) before moving to Blacksburg. She was a graduate of Weaver School of Real Estate and earned professional designations of GRI, CRS, and CRA. She became a well-known Real Estate Broker, and was President of Raines Real Estate for 28+ years. She was a Past President of the New River Board of Real Estate, as well as Regional V.P. for the Farm and Land Brokers. She was active in the community, and was a member of Blacksburg United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She also served multiple years on numerous boards and councils, Radford Carillion NRV Hospital Board, Carillion Foundation Board, First Union Bank Board, First National Bank Advisory Board, NRV Health Foundation Board, and the VT Pamplin College of Business Advisory Board. She was a founding member of the VT Women and Leadership in Philanthropy Council. She was very active in the Blacksburg Chamber of Commerce and served as President of the Chamber. She was a founding member of the Montgomery County Economic Development Commission, becoming chairman for one year. Among her many awards were Realtor of the Year, Platinum Award for Achievement by the NRV Board of Realtors, The Realtor Ethics Award, Business Woman of the Year, Montgomery County Chamber Citizen of the Year, and many national awards from Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Eleanor L. Wagoner, Eunice E. Howell, Eula Mae Powers; and her brother, Edwin L. Johnson. Her beloved husband of 47 years, George E. Foresman, a local pharmacist and owner of Gables Pharmacy died on September 20, 2001. She was also predeceased by the second love of her life, husband, William H. Hahn of Devon, Pennsylvania. She is survived by her son, David E. Foresman and wife, Carla; daughter, Pamela Foresman Rodeheaver and husband, George; two grandsons, Jarred T. Foresman and Dillon R. Foresman; as well as a number of nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date, to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her loving memory to Hospice of the Piedmont (675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, www.hopva.org), the Interfaith Food Pantry in Blacksburg, (706 Harding Ave, Blacksburg, VA 24060).
