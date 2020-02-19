February 16, 2020 John R. "Dick" Fore, 89, of Blacksburg, passed away at his home on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Dick was predeceased by his wife of 65 great years, Elizabeth (Betty) Richter Fore; his parents, Boyd and Janet Gobin Fore; sister, Mary Catherine; and brothers, Bud, Jack and Fred. He is survived by his children, Mark (Judy), Jacksonville, Fla., Barbara, Richmond, Va., Gary, Sacramento, Calif., Jackie (Mike) Dye, Birmingham, Ala., Lisa (Joe) Meek, Dublin, Va., Mary (Steve) Johnson, Christiansburg, Va.; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a large extended family of dearly-loved relations and friends. Dick graduated from Shippensburg University and retired from Hercules, Inc., RAAP, in 1993. He was a lifelong member of Narrows Gun Club, Fulton Co., Pa. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Blacksburg. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the funeral mass with graveside service following. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dick's name to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

To plant a tree in memory of John Fore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.