FORD Richard Corbin March 19, 1937 November 11, 2019 Richard (Dick) Corbin Ford of Lexington, Va., began his next chapter Monday, November 11, 2019. He was born on March 19, 1937 in Baltimore, Md. Dick attended Marietta College concentrating in Business studies. Upon graduation, he entered the Army and served in the Army reserves. He moved to Rockbridge County after a successful career as a business owner in auto repair in New Jersey. Leaving behind to treasure the memories is Faye Anderson Harris Ford, his loving wife of nine years. Dick is also survived by his children, Cynthia Ford Mount (Ken) of Dillwyn, Va., Jonathan H. Ford of Farmville, Va., Samuel Richard Ford, stationed in Sicily, Italy; brother, Robert (Marlene) Ford of Virginia Beach, Va.; niece, Melody Jones Ham (Siho) of New York, N.Y.; grandsons, Kenneth (Bud) Mount Jr., Dylan Ford, Randall Ford; stepdaughters, Kelly Harris of Lexington, Va., Sheryl Hemming (Bill) of Mechanicsville, Md., Ranelle Bruch (Chris) of Chevy Chase, Md., and Stacey Harris of Lancaster, Pa.; and a host of cousins, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The loves of his life were many, family friends, riding horses, trains, music and dancing and a host of other activities. Dick and Faye were the MRS. C's Kickers dance leaders at the Maury River Senior Center in Buena Vista, Va. In lieu of flowers donations are welcome for the music and youth programs of Buena Vista Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Buena Vista Baptist Church, 2174 Chestnut Ave, Buena Vista, Va. 24416. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Buena Vista Baptist Church. A Celebration of life will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday November 16, 2019 at the Maury River Senior Center, 2137 Magnolia Avenue in Buena Vista, Va. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Services, Buena Vista, Va.

