April 30, 2020 Karen Wade Ford, 69, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Marguerite Helen Wade, and daughter Amber Lynn Ford. Karen is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Allen Cecil Ford. In addition, she is survived by her son, Phillip Allen Ford and his wife, April Mummau Ford; grandson, Emerson Joel Ford; brother, Donald Ray Wade; and numerous other family members and friends. She was raised in Kegley, West Virginia. Karen and Allen moved to Fredericksburg, Virginia a few years after Phillip was born and made their home together there for 29 years. They retired together to Roanoke, Virginia in 2018 to be close to their son and grandson. Karen devoted her life to the care of others. Her first career was as a hairdresser. After marrying, she found her calling as a mother and providing childcare for numerous families and children over the years. Later in life she worked in senior care and companionship. Karen was a devout Christian who read the Bible daily and attended church services regularly when able. She never met a stranger and always had an ear or shoulder for all. The immediate family will hold a private ceremony at Oakey's North Chapel in Roanoke, Virginia due to the current social gathering restrictions and out of an abundance of caution for everyone's safety. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date with extended family and friends. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
7 die as COVID-19 outbreak hits Roanoke nursing home
-
Franklin County woman urges other with COVID-19 to advocate for medical care
-
Regular exercise could protect against COVID, UVa researcher says
-
Roanoke man given 3 life terms for 1986 killing is paroled after 33 years
-
Police ID 2 women found Saturday in vehicle in Smith Mountain Lake
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.