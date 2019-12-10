February 22, 1942 December 4, 2019 ROANOKE, Va. Sylvester George Ford Jr., 77, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva C. Ford; father, Sylvester G. Ford Sr.; brother, Rudolph S. Ford; and sister, Betty Ann F. Jones. He is survived by his son, Andre (Tonya) Ford; granddaughter, Ryann G. Ford; mother, Juanita B. Ford; sister, Loretta F. Arnold; brother, Vyncent B. Ford; a special niece, Monica Johnson; a special nephew, Morris Jones; a special companion, Maxine Coleman; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He retired from Roanoke City Public Schools after many years of dedicated service. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at First Baptist Church-Gainsboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be hled at Williams Memorial Park. Friends may call on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 1 until 7 p.m. for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

