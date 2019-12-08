FORD JR. Sylvester George February 22, 1942 December 4, 2019 Sylvester George Ford Jr., 77, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at First Baptist Church-Gainsboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

