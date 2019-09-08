FORBES Jerry Lee August 30, 2019 Jerry Lee Forbes, died August 30, 2019 in Salem, Va., following a long illness. He was 82 years old. Born and raised in North Carolina, Jerry graduated from Brevard College and the University of North Carolina. He served in the United States Army in Germany. Jerry was an artist, exhibiting both paintings and sculpture in the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, The High Museum of Art in Atlanta, and other public and private collections. He worked in the Advertising field for many years. He was an avid fisherman and a loyal, unapologetic fan of Tarheel's basketball. He was predeceased by his parents, Mildred Fulp Forbes and Luther Sanderlin Forbes. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Kate Russell Forbes; his daughter, Ellen Forbes Stick and her husband Greg Stick; his son, Thomas Sanderlin Forbes; his grandaughters, Emily Kate Copenhaver Stick and Megan Joann Forbes; his grandsons, Michael Stick and Joshua Stick. Also surviving are his sisters, June Forbes Joyner, Kathy Forbes Banker and her husband Mark Tollie Banker; and his brother, John David Forbes and his wife Diane Forbes; and special nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Noodle; and a host of old friends and motley fishing buddies. Heartfelt thanks to special caregivers, Linda Witt, who lovingly cared for him for many months, and Kim Chambers, who also brought him much comfort. Also, we are thankful for the extraordinary care he received at the Virginia Veterans Care Center. A memorial service and luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at Jennette's Pier, milepost 16.5, Nags Head, N.C. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Outer Banks Community Foundation, 13 Skyline Rd., Kitty Hawk, N.C., 27949
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.