September 10, 2019 Doris Crouch Forbes, 91, of Roanoke, Va., died on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Aloris Dale and her husband, David. The Funeral Service will be held at noon on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel with burial to follow in Fair View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

