April 19, 2020 Alma Lucille Forbes, 90, formerly of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was a longtime member of Belmont Methodist Church and was a retired Sales Clerk. Mom enjoyed taking care of others all her life. She was always willing to take on the care and protection of loved ones in the family. Mom was home bound the last five years of her life. She watched TV Evangelists, Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil, and followed politics closely and voted in every election, never missing one. Mom used her cell phone to keep in touch with friends and family. She was alert, smart, and sassy to the world around her until the last few weeks of her life. Mom passed comfortably within her sleep. She rests now awaiting the return of our Lord. Mom was the widow of Henry Ellison Forbes and was also preceded in death by her daughter, Janet Forbes; her mother, Mary Creasy Witt; father, Lewis D. Witt; sister, Evelyn Turner; brother, James D. Witt; and nephew, Timothy Turner. Surviving are her son, David E. Forbes and daughter-in-law, Livia S. Forbes; her granddaughter, Sherry Lauren Forbes; nephews, Chris Turner and Mark Turner; brother-in-law, Earl Turner Jr.; and cousins, Bonnie Creasy, Roger Creasy, Peggy Creasy, and Rhonda Parr. A private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Evergreen Burial Park with Pastor Jim Hiner Jr. officiating. In keeping with the current guidelines of social distancing, those who wish to view the service for Mrs. Forbes may contact Evergreen Burial Park (540-342-2593) and obtain the zoom link to view the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richmond Academy, 12285 Patterson Ave., Richmond, VA 23238. Online condolences may also be expressed to her family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Service information
2:00PM
1307 Summit Ave.
Roanoke, VA 24015
