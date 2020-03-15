March 7, 2020 Thomas Boyd Foor, 64, of Penhook, Va., and formerly of Defiance, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 until the 2 p.m. service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

