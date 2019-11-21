FOLEY Sandra Lynn Strickland March 7, 1964 November 19, 2019 Sandra (Sandy) Lynn Strickland Foley, 55, of New Kent County, Va., and longtime resident of the Roanoke Valley, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Sandy served as a Registered Nurse for 30 years. She was born on March 7, 1964. Sandy is survived by her mother, Alta Dunn; sons, Patrick, Hunter, and Jamison; brother, BW Dunn Jr.; former husband Dan; and numerous friends. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Orchard Hills Church, with the Rev. Scott McLucas officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Orchard Hills Church or Good Samaritan Hospice. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.