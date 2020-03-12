March 4, 1930 March 10, 2020 Charlie Thomas "Tom" Foley Jr., of Boones Mill and Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was a son of the late Charles Thomas Foley Sr. and Mary Susie Boitnott Foley. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Annie E. Clemons Foley; sisters and brothers-in-law, Elizabeth Cundiff (Cable), Elsie Cundiff (Silas), Esther Simmons (Billy); brothers, Joe Foley, Elmer Foley, Benny Foley and Lawrence Foley. Mr. Foley retired from Kroger Company as an over-the-road driver. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Gloria Underwood (J. C.), Peggy Ashe, Wanda Hale, Doris West (Alton "Bunky"), Carol Shepherd; grandchildren, Shelby Dixon, Melissa Akers, Dawn Williams, Jennifer Pastrana, G. E. Ashe Jr., Thomas (Kenny) Ashe, John Hale Jr., Ricky Hale, Alton West, Scottie Foley and Jimmy Foley; 19 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, John Foley (Vivian), Bobby Foley (Bonnie), Lester Foley, Lilly Schoon, and Margaret Lattimore (Steve). Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Park with Pastors Barry Witt and James H. Steele officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday prior to the service from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com
Service information
12:30PM-1:30PM
62 Virginia Market Place Dr
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
2:00PM
Virgil H Goode Highway Route 220 North
Boones Mill, VA 24065
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.