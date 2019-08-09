FLOYD Jeremy Lynn August 26, 1979 August 3, 2019 Jeremy Lynn Floyd, 39, of Pelham, N.C., went to his Heavenly home on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Born in Lexington, Va. on August 26, 1979. Jeremy was preceded in death by his mother, Teresa Justice Floyd of Buena Vista, Va., and his maternal grandmother, Nancy Shaver Justice of Buena Vista. He is survived by his father, Bruce "Bo" Floyd; and stepmother, Betty of Hurt, Va.; maternal aunt and uncle, Darrell and Melisa Justice of Pelham N.C., with whom he resided since his mother's passing; brother, Josh Floyd and Rosemary of Selma, Va.; grandfather, Jerry Justice of Buena Vista, Va.; aunt, Kim Justice of Buena Vista, Va.; special caregivers and cousins, Steven and Jennifer Justice of Pelham, N.C. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Bolling, Gross, and Lotts funeral home in Buena Vista, Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.