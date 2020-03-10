March 8, 2020 Ralph Eugene Flowers, 78, of Bedford County, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton. Visitation on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences and more information may be found at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.

