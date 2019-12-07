FLORA Michael Anthony March 13, 1964 November 28, 2019 Michael Anthony Flora, 55, of Marion, Va., passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 13, 1964 to Bobby Flora and the late Barbara (Richardson) Flora in Roanoke, Virginia. Michael graduated from Northside High School in Roanoke, Virginia, in 1980. He is survived by his father, Bobby Flora of Marion; and his aunt, Sarah Sunday of Tampa, Florida. A private service will be held by the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

