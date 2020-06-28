March 22, 1950 June 25, 2020 Linda Ann Flora of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Lewis-Gale Hospital from complications of a stroke. Born on March 22, 1950, in Roanoke, she was a daughter of the late Brevard Henry Holland and Gloria Jean (Taylor) Holland. Linda graduated from Northside High School, Class of 1968. She was a former dental assistant for many years in Roanoke. Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Gary R. Flora of Roanoke; sisters, Carol Reed (Jerry) of South Carolina and Jane Beard (Randy) of Madison Heights; brothers, Robert and his wife, Nancy, of Michigan, and Tim and his wife, Erin, of North Carolina; a brother-in-law, Barry L. Flora of Roanoke and his wife, Andrea, and their children, Lee, Adam and Jodi; a favorite cousin, Janice Webb Fostek (Joe); and numerous other cousins, nieces and nephews. Linda had such a big heart and a willingness to help all the people in her life. She was a blessing to our family and will be greatly missed. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, no services are planned at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

