April 16, 2020 Huldah Flora Flora, age 98, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Formerly of Boones Mill, she was a member of Antioch Church of the Brethren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jonas and Opel Flora, and her husband of 64 years, John B. Flora. She is survived by her daughter, Gail Kidd and husband, Joe, of Roanoke; daughter, Carla Williamson and husband, Pat, of Stephens City; son, Grey Flora and wife, Marilyn of Salem; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren, and six stepgreat-grandchildren; sisters, Rachel Barnhart of Roanoke, and Mavis Boone of Williamsville, N.Y. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be sent to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 915, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Online condolences may be shared with the family at ww.florafuneralservice.com.
