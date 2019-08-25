July 8, 1942 July 27, 2019 Evelyn Gayle Long Flora, 77, of Belle Mead, N.J. passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was born to Gilbert R. and Mary Hester Long, July 8, 1942, in Blacksburg, Va. Evelyn graduated from Blacksburg High School in 1959. She then worked for several years to be able to independently finance college. She received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Radford College in 1964, earning her degree in three years. She taught in both Warrenton, Va. and Nashville, Tenn. On August 14, 1965 she married Dr. Robert Montgomery Flora of Richmond, Va., a graduate student whom she met while playing volleyball. Evelyn will be lovingly remembered by her husband; her two children, son, Jonathan, and daughter, Susan, her son-in-law, Charles Thomas and his children, Phoebe and Fletcher; her four sisters and her brother, Mrs. Martha Rorrer, Mrs. Joyce (William) Garthune, Mrs. Janice Price, Mrs. Nancy (Harry) Keys, and Mr. Buford (Shirlene) Long; her brother-in-law, Mr. Earle (Gladys) Flora; her former sister-in-law, Mrs. Gail (Johnny) Preston; and her sixteen nieces and nephews, and their many children. Evelyn retained her Southern charm and gentle manner, and her wonderful smile could light up a room. She had an eye for design, evident in both her home and her personal style. She enjoyed the shore, reading, playing bridge with local women, and relaxing on the deck among her flowers. She took pleasure in decorating her home for holidays and with collectible art pottery. A creative outlet for Evelyn was writing children's literature; her original book was the tale of the parrot "Kokomo." The family is planning a service to honor the life of their beloved wife and mother at the Blacksburg United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019. A memorial service was also held in New Jersey, where she lived most of her life, on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Somerville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider making a donation to Feed the Children or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, two of the charities that Evelyn supported.
