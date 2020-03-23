March 1, 1921 March 21, 2020 Grace Flippin, 99, formerly of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Greensboro, N.C. She was born on March 1, 1921, in Henry County, Va., to John Allen Prillaman and Sally Jarrett Prillaman. In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband, the Honorable James Flippin; twin sister, Estelle Prillaman; and siblings, Stuart Prillaman, Marie Carroll and Nell Wray. Survivors include her sons, Jim Flippin and wife, Dinah, of Greensboro, N.C., and Jon Flippin and wife, Anita, of Cary, N.C.; grandchildren, Adrienne Flippin of Greensboro, N.C., and Jon Jr. and Jennifer Flippin, of Cary, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Brighton Gardens in Greensboro for the loving care given to Grace, and to thank her special friends there, Robert and Ranay, for their love and companionship. A private graveside service will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

