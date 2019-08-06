FLINT Nira Epperly July 31, 2019 Nira Epperly Flint, 85, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Roanoke and retired as a financial secretary from First Baptist Church. She enjoyed her church, volunteering at the Rescue Mission, visiting homebound church members and gardening. Nira was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence McKinley Epperly and Irene Maude Settle Epperly. Surviving to cherish her memory is her son, Rick Flint of Roanoke; sister, Gladys Yon of Ashville, N.C.; grandchildren, Kevin Flint of Broadway, Va., Adam Flint and Brooke Flint, both of Roanoke, Va.; and great-grandchild, Charlotte Flint of Broadway, Va. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel with Dr. Bryan Smith officiating. The family requests memorials be made to the First Baptist Church Mission Fund or to the Roanoke Rescue Mission. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
