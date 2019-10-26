FLINCHUM Charlene Louise Prater October 24, 2019 Charlene Louise Prater Flinchum, 92, of Wytheville, Va., passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Wytheville, Va. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

