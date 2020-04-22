August 6, 1977 April 17, 2020 Zachary William Fletchall, 42, of Dayton, Virginia, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, from complications related to T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Zack was born on August 6, 1977, son of Jenifer (Dexter) and Michael Fletchall of Buchanan, Virginia. A 2000 graduate from Virginia Tech, he worked for Harman Construction and was a member of Muhlenberg Lutheran Church in Harrisonburg. He also served as a councilperson for the town of Dayton. On October 1, 2005, Zack married the love of his life, and best friend, Elizabeth (Thacker) Fletchall. They were blessed with three precious sons, William, Benjamin, and Matthew. In addition to his wife and children and parents, Zack is also survived by brothers, James Fletchall and wife, Elaine, of Roanoke, Virginia, and Matt Fletchall and wife, Leslie, of Falls Church, Virginia; and nine nieces and nephews. No formal services are scheduled at this time. Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, Virginia is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made through the Muhlenberg Lutheran Church Friends at www.gofundme.com/f/love-for-the-fletchalls. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Zachary Fletchall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.