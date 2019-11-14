FLEMING Mary Patricia November 9, 1960 November 11, 2019 Mary was born in Washington, D.C. on November 9, 1960. She graduated from Roanoke Catholic High School and Virginia Western Community College. She was a dental hygienist for 30 years. Mary passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. Mary was passionate about so many things in this life. She seemed happy all the time and always tried to see the best in everyone. Animals, traveling, her faith, and Jimmy Buffet are those that come to mind. The animals she loved throughout the years were her children and she cared for them with the fiercest devotion. She was an amazing Aunt to my children. They spent many a weekend with her growing up and she spoiled them with vacations and a fabulous cruise. We were not always the best of sisters to each other. We were polar opposites but we always found our way back. Mary was preceded in death by our parents, John and Gloria Fleming, and our brother, Michael. She is survived by me, her favorite and only sister, Jenifer Tyler (Johnny); my children, Jake, Colin and Abby Schaefer; our special cousins, George and Eddie Fleming, her dearest, loyal, lifelong friend Brenda Peltier, her constant, loving, and patient friend Tracy Martin who was there for Mary throughout this entire 3 year battle, former spouse John Glass with whom she shared a lasting, loving friendship, former spouse Brad Beeman who remained by her side as her constant companion and caretaker and a lovely, caring, faithful work family from Dr. Burt's office. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to FERAL or make a donation to your favorite animal rescue organization. She would love that. A sister can be seen as Someone who is both ourselves and very much not ourselves. A special kind of double. Funeral Mass will be held at noon Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Andrews Catholic Church with Father Kevin Segerblom officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Rest Natural Cemetery, Boones Mill, Va. The family will receive friends Friday morning from 11 a.m. to noon at the church. Arrangements by Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 62 Virginia Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151 (540) 334-5151
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
An inmate claimed his life sentence ended when he 'died' and was revived. An Iowa court disagrees.
-
Virginia Tech football: On Bud Foster Day, Hokies' defense shuts down Wake Forest
-
'You're not a serial killer, right?' she texted before she died. N.J. prosecutors say that's exactly what he was.
-
McFarling: At long last, Hokies are up and running
-
Bus station project leads to new development — and a fight
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
It's that time of the year again folks! Come make your predictions today for a chance to win…
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.