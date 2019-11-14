FLEMING Mary Patricia November 9, 1960 November 11, 2019 Mary was born in Washington, D.C. on November 9, 1960. She graduated from Roanoke Catholic High School and Virginia Western Community College. She was a dental hygienist for 30 years. Mary passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. Mary was passionate about so many things in this life. She seemed happy all the time and always tried to see the best in everyone. Animals, traveling, her faith, and Jimmy Buffet are those that come to mind. The animals she loved throughout the years were her children and she cared for them with the fiercest devotion. She was an amazing Aunt to my children. They spent many a weekend with her growing up and she spoiled them with vacations and a fabulous cruise. We were not always the best of sisters to each other. We were polar opposites but we always found our way back. Mary was preceded in death by our parents, John and Gloria Fleming, and our brother, Michael. She is survived by me, her favorite and only sister, Jenifer Tyler (Johnny); my children, Jake, Colin and Abby Schaefer; our special cousins, George and Eddie Fleming, her dearest, loyal, lifelong friend Brenda Peltier, her constant, loving, and patient friend Tracy Martin who was there for Mary throughout this entire 3 year battle, former spouse John Glass with whom she shared a lasting, loving friendship, former spouse Brad Beeman who remained by her side as her constant companion and caretaker and a lovely, caring, faithful work family from Dr. Burt's office. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to FERAL or make a donation to your favorite animal rescue organization. She would love that. A sister can be seen as Someone who is both ourselves and very much not ourselves. A special kind of double. Funeral Mass will be held at noon Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Andrews Catholic Church with Father Kevin Segerblom officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Rest Natural Cemetery, Boones Mill, Va. The family will receive friends Friday morning from 11 a.m. to noon at the church. Arrangements by Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 62 Virginia Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151 (540) 334-5151

