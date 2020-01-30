September 22, 1939 January 27, 2020 Rebecca Dawson "Becky" Flannagan, 80, of Salem, Va., died on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born in Lexington, Va., on September 22, 1939. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia Shewey and Lewis Edward Dawson Jr.: her sister, Jenny Lou Ferguson; and her daughter, Bobbie Jo Pettus. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband and best friend of over 37 years, Dennis Y. Flannagan. Her surviving family includes her daughter, Robin Miles Fishback (Don); her son, Rob Spencer Miles (Ines); her stepchildren, William D. Flannagan, L. Diane Jackson, Dennis Y. Flannagan Jr., and Bruce E. Flannagan (Debbie), her sister, Betsy Barker (George); her brother-in-law, Warren Ferguson; and her brother-in-law, Hobert Flannagan (Samantha). She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Becky retired from Roanoke College after almost 25 years of service in the library. She was an avid reader, photographer and enjoyed playing various musical instruments. She and Dennis were fond of travel so they found their way to many US cities and towns where they could enjoy their love of Bluegrass Music. A celebration of life will be on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Lotz Funeral Home Salem, Va. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. A special thanks to the caring staff at the Dogwood Memory Care Center at Salem Terrace at Harrogate. Their loving hands and boundless patience will always be appreciated. Becky had a special place in her heart for turtles. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Sea Turtle Care Center at South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston, S.C. https://www.scaquarium.org/sea-turtle-care-center/
