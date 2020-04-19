February 13, 1946 April 14, 2020 Sandra Maurice Fizer-Jones, 74, of Roanoke, loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was the oldest daughter of the late Walter M. Fizer Sr., and the late Evelyn J. Fizer. Sandra's brothers, Walter M. Fizer, II and Eric "Ricky" Brown-Fizer, preceded her in death. Sandra matriculated through the Roanoke City Public Schools, graduating from Lucy Addison High School in the class of 1964. She attended Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Biology. After graduating from Fisk University, Sandra taught Science in South Boston, Virginia, and at Booker T. Washington Junior High School in Roanoke. She later pursued other careers in Chicago, Illinois, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Richmond, Virginia. Sandra returned to Roanoke in 2000 to be closer to family and friends. In her spare time, Sandra enjoyed reading, watching movies, spending time with family and friends, and engaging in stimulating conversations, where she would often share her wealth of knowledge and opinions in hopes of inspiring others. Those left to cherish her memory are her sisters, JoAnn F. Hayden (Jerome), Anita F. Ford, and Towanda F. Penn (Rev. Thomas); nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory, a private inurnment will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park, and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

