December 8, 2019 Marvin Howard Fitzgerald, 54, of Norcross, Ga., formerly of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Doris Fitzgerald. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Garden of Prayer No. 7 Vision of Faith Ministries. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.