June 24, 2020 Betty Joan Fitzgerald, 87, of Troutville, left her home and crossed over Jordan on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Botetourt County. There she was met by her loving husband, Fred Burton Fitzgerald, who preceded her in their journey. Her physical sufferings endured on this earth are over. She leaves behind three children, Beck (Bobby) Arnold of Blue Ridge, Tom (Dianne) Fitzgerald of the Nace Community, and Don (Kay) Fitzgerald of Boones Mill; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and her dear friend, Martha Byrd. The family extends their special thanks to her daughter, Beck and son-in-law, Bobby who opened their home and provided constant care for mom during her final days. Gratitude is also extended to Gentle Shepherd Hospice and the thoughts and support received from so many friends especially the unselfish assistance of Kelly Kramm, who helped faithfully with mother to the end. Due to current concerns for the safety and health of her extended family, friends, and funeral staff a celebration of mother's life will be scheduled for a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com

